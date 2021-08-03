Hammond moves forward with ‘Hot August Night’ event; puts COVID-19 guidelines in place

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The City of Hammond’s Downtown Development District says it’s moving forward with its annual ‘Hot August Night’ outdoor festival as scheduled on Fri., Aug. 27, and that they will put COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Health protocols that have been added include:

Face coverings will be required indoors

Vendor booths will be at least six feet apart

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the stage area

All parallel parking spaces along Thomas Street will be closed to create a larger sidewalk space

Cate Street and Charles Street (in front of La Carreta) will be closed to vehicular traffic

The stage will be located in the parking lot across from Cena. This entire parking lot will be clear of vendor booths to ensure that guests can use the entire area to spread out while listening to live music

Wine Walk Accommodations:

Presale tickets are available online

Only 500 tickets will be sold

Contactless payment options are available for presale and night-of sales

Businesses have the option to set up their Wine tasting outside OR inside. Face coverings are required to enter all businesses.

“According to the governor’s most recent mandate, face coverings are now required indoors by everyone five years of age and older, no matter their vaccination status,” said an event spokesperson. “This order will remain in effect until Sept. 1. The Hammond DDD will continue to monitor the mandates and recommendations put in place by local and state governments, as they pertain to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.”

Though Hot August Night will move forward, other events in Tangipahoa Parish have been canceled. The annual restaurant expo Taste of Tangi recently announced that they will reschedule this month’s event for a date early in 2022.

We regret to announce the postponement of the Taste of Tangi. Originally scheduled for August 10 - 15, the Committee... Posted by Taste of Tangi on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The Tangipahoa Parish Chamber announced today that they will also postpone their “Chillin’ with the Chamber” event in light of rising cases.

In light of the serious situation with increasing cases of COVID-19, as well as the impact to our healthcare providers... Posted by Tangipahoa Chamber on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

As it stands currently, Tangipahoa Parish has the second-highest confirmed cases of COVID-19 per capita for counties/parishes in the nation, according to data tracked by the New York Times. The same collected data shows that the parish is hovering around 30 percent of residents completely vaccinated.

Hot August Night was not held a year ago due to statewide shutdowns. The annual event serves as an unofficial celebration for students returning to Southeastern Louisiana University for the upcoming fall semester and as an outing for local businesses to host sales and specials in the downtown area. The event features a wine walk and a main stage for an outdoor concert.

Marc Broussard, “Bayou-Soul” singer-songwriter and Louisiana native, will be this year’s featured musical act.

This year is the 25th anniversary of Hot August Night and it will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 10 pm.

