BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Hammond police searching for two shooting suspects

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police are trying to identify two shooting suspects that open fired near an apartment complex yesterday.

Police began their investigation after receiving a surveillance video that captured footage of two men shooting their weapons. One suspect was shooting from an apartment complex on the corner of Natchez Street and Mississippi Street. The other suspect was seen shooting from inside of a Dodge Challenger driving by.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chase Zaffuto by calling 985-277-5740 or emailing Zaffuto_CB@hammond.org. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified

Latest News

Pollination Celebration
Pollination Celebration
Nancy Parker talks to cancer survivor Melanie Guilbeau about the Terrebonne General Medical...
Nancy Parker talks to cancer survivor Melanie Guilbeau about the Terrebonne General Medical Center's "Ladies Night Out Gala"
Crews work around the clock rescuing residents in Goodbee
Crews work around the clock rescuing residents in Goodbee
Hospitalizations and staffing during new COVD surge
'These are the darkest days of this pandemic' Louisiana hospital leaders warn