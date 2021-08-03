Hammond police searching for two shooting suspects

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police are trying to identify two shooting suspects that open fired near an apartment complex yesterday.

Police began their investigation after receiving a surveillance video that captured footage of two men shooting their weapons. One suspect was shooting from an apartment complex on the corner of Natchez Street and Mississippi Street. The other suspect was seen shooting from inside of a Dodge Challenger driving by.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chase Zaffuto by calling 985-277-5740 or emailing Zaffuto_CB@hammond.org. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

