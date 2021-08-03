BBB Accredited Business
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffers ‘unfortunate accident’

Myles Brennan possesses another year of eligibility.
Myles Brennan possesses another year of eligibility.(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With LSU training camp almost here, the quarterback room took a major hit after Myles Brennan experienced a freak accident. The senior suffered a severe injury to his left arm while on a fishing trip.

You could hear the heartbreak in Ed Orgeron’s voice describing the injury on radio show “Off the Bench.”

“Very unfortunate. Myles was competing. Was fighting to be the starting quarterback at LSU. Fought back, had a great spring, had a great summer. Had an unfortunate accident. He’s getting operated on this morning. Our prayers are with Myles and his family. It’s tough. His mom and dad took it hard. I’m sure Myles took it hard. I didn’t get to talk to him yet. I called him yesterday, but I’m sure he’s very upset. We’re going to follow him all the way through this,” said Ed Orgeron.

Brennan could miss the entire 2021 season rehabbing his injury. His parents, dealing with the injury for now, but also focusing on their son’s future.

“The first thing that Myles’ family, they’re so competitive, they wanted to know does he have eligibility left. When is the timeline for him to come back. When can he compete to comeback to finish his career at LSU. You got to appreciate that,” said Orgeron.

Brennan could return next season, he still possesses one year of playing time. But, now it’s the Max Johnson show in Baton Rouge.

“Well obviously Max is going to be our starter. He’s got to have a great camp. The depth chart is etched in sand. He knows he’s got to perform. But I believe in Max. Just like I believed in Myles. I think we have us a great quarterback. A great championship quarterback,” said Orgeron.

There’s only one other scholarship quarterback available on the roster when LSU kicks off their season. Garrett Nussmeier, out of Texas, is a true freshman.

