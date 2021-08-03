Nicondra: Some drier air moving into the region

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A frontal boundary is stalled over the area today allowing us to get into a good bit of shower and storm activity, but it will slowly start pushing towards the coast allowing most of the area to get in on the drier air by late tonight into Wednesday morning. Expect high temperatures to top out in the upper 80s low 90s for Tuesday with the cloud cover and rainy start. Look for a few more down pours through the afternoon and early evening, but drier conditions will continue to settle in. Wednesday will be mostly dry with highs in the low 90s.

