Passing storms on Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A stalled cold front will continue to bring a chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. There could be some heavy downpours at times.

The front will get a nudge on Wednesday and drier air will work into the area for midweek. Lower humidity may make it all the way to the coast.

Of course it won’t last since this is August. Normal August heat and humidity with daily storm chances will return by Friday and the weekend.

There are no tropical systems expected to threaten the Gulf of Mexico this week.

