71-year-old found badly decomposed in Mandeville home; suspect arrested

Ryan Charles Hurst, 36
Ryan Charles Hurst, 36(MPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - One man is behind bars after another man’s body was found badly decomposed in his Mandeville home.

According to police, Gregory Mestayer, 71, was found in his home in the 700 block of Montgomery Street on July 16. His vehicle was also missing.

Officials say the level of decomposition was “prolific,” meaning Mestayer had been dead for some time.

On Wed., Aug. 4, detectives arrested Ryan Charles Hurst, 36, in New Orleans.

Hurst allegedly took the victim’s vehicle shortly after the homicide took place. The vehicle has not been located yet.

Police say Hurst admitted to murdering Mestayer and stealing his vehicle.

Hurst will be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail and charged with first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

