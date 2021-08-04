BBB Accredited Business
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #5

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton keeps on drills during training camp at the inside...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton keeps on drills during training camp at the inside Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY | David Grunfeld)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Pads come on, defense steps up

In their first padded practice of training camp, the defense had easily their best day of work. Whether it was 1-on-1′s, 7-on-7′s or team periods, the defense got the best of the offense Tuesday.

Led by Marshon Lattimore, there were several pass breakups on the day. Plus, linebacker Zack Baun got first interception of camp when he stepped in front of an Ian Book pass in the middle of the field.

After four practices of the offense moving the ball at ease, it was a positive to see the defense respond.

Take Two: Sluggish day for quarterbacks

A day after Saints quarterbacks were throwing the ball all over the yard, all of them came back to earth a little bit Tuesday.

Taysom Hill was back with the first team and finished 6/11 during team periods. A full breakdown of all passes can be found here. Hill hit Marquez Callaway on a nine route but also underthrew a deep ball to Deonte Harris that went incomplete.

Jameis Winston ran with the second team and also finished 6/11. He didn’t get picked off but could have twice. He also overshot a deep opportunity to Kawaan Baker.

It was a tough day for all the quarterbacks as none of them were able to find any real rhythm on the day.

Take Three: Veteran day off

DeMario Davis, Terron Armstead and Cam Jordan all had the day off. Sean Payton said after practice that every fourth day certain veteran players or guys dealing with soft tissue injuries will have the day off. He added today there was no one dealing with any injuries.

Take Four: Top Plays

It’s not always easy to watch the line of scrimmage at practice but first round pick Payton Turner has had a few moments. On Tuesday, he batted a Hill pass at the line of scrimmage.

Third round pick Paulson Adebo had a couple of PBUs at practice. One during 7-on-7′s and another during team drills.

Lattimore had an impressive PBU when he jumped a slant route and knocked down a Hill pass.

Chris Hogan continues to impress. He had three receptions Tuesday including a deep over route from Hill that resulted in a touchdown.

Take Five: Other Observations

- The Saints signing Kwon Alexander is a clear sign that they’re not quite comfortable in having Pete Werner or Zack Baun as a starter right away. Both guys have had their moments; but that group needed a veteran.

- Ethan Greenidge got the first team reps with Armstead out.

- Tre’Quan Smith and Keith Washington left practice early with apparent injuries.

- Kaden Elliss got some first team work during nickel.

