BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Charting every Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill pass from Saints practice #6

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throw during...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throw during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was another uneventful day for both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. They took things outdoors with the pads on and both had modest performances. Offensively, things were heavily run-dominant.

Winston was back with the first team.

Here’s a breakdown of each pass thrown:

Jameis Winston

Final Stats 6/9, INT, sack

Team Period #1

No passes thrown.

Team Period #2

Winston opened with a check down to Alvin Kamara. The play was close to being a sack but we’re scoring it a completion for Winston as he likely would have eluded the rush on the play.

There was no doubt on the next play when Jalen Dalton collapsed the pocket from the interior to get to Winston.

His next throw was a swing pass to Kamara for a short gain. DeMario Davis did a nice job in coverage to chase down Kamara in the flat.

Winston’s final throw of the period was a wide receiver screen to Ty Montgomery.

Team Period #3

Winston opened the third team period with a swing pass to Kamara again.

He went big on his next throw down the sideline to Marquez Callaway. Marshon Lattimore was running step for step and was able to knock the ball away.

Winston closed out the period with a wobbly throw but was still able to connect with Chris Hogan in the cover 2 hole between the corner and the safety.

Team Period #4

Winston’s first pass of the final team period was batted down at the line of scrimmage by Carl Granderson.

He connected again on a strike to Hogan. This time it was in the middle of the field. Hogan appeared to beat Lattimore on the play.

Winston’s final throw was one he’d like to have back. He spotted Kawaan Baker in one-on-one coverage with Ken Crawley on a nine route. Baker never really had any separation, plus Winston didn’t put enough on the pass. It led to Winston’s first interception of camp when Crawley was able to come up with the ball.

Taysom Hill

Final Stats 6/8

Team Period #1

No passes thrown.

Team Period #2

Hill opened up the period with a short curl to Hogan and followed it with a swing pass in the flat to Dwayne Washington.

Hill finished the drill with an option route to Devonta Freeman. Freeman ran a great route to get open against Pete Werner.

Team Period #3

Hill opened the period with a dig to Baker. Baker couldn’t come up with the pass. It may have been a little behind receiver.

His next throw was a solid strike to Ty Montgomery on a comeback route. Hill put good velocity on the pass.

Team Period #4

Hill began the final period with a great connection to Jalen McCleskey. McCleskey ran about 15 yards to angled back five yards on the comeback. Hill placed the ball perfectly for a nice gain.

Hill misfired on his next throw to Montgomery. The ball was overthrown.

He closed out his day with a check down to Washington for a small gain.

Final Analysis

It took him six practices for Winston to throw his first pick. That’s obviously a good sign. Still, the interception was a poor decision and poorly thrown pass.

Hill stayed efficient albeit a little safe with the second team.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
COVID vaccination
CDC: Fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant; infectious disease experts point to variant’s characteristics
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton keeps on drills during training camp at the inside...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #5
Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble
Report: Saints sign LB Kwon Alenxander
New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and...
Cam Jordan is ‘super excited’ for Year 11 with the Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs a play during training camp at the inside...
Charting every Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston pass from Saints practice #5