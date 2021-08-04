Charting every Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill pass from Saints practice #6

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was another uneventful day for both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. They took things outdoors with the pads on and both had modest performances. Offensively, things were heavily run-dominant.

Winston was back with the first team.

Here’s a breakdown of each pass thrown:

Jameis Winston

Final Stats 6/9, INT, sack

Team Period #1

No passes thrown.

Team Period #2

Winston opened with a check down to Alvin Kamara. The play was close to being a sack but we’re scoring it a completion for Winston as he likely would have eluded the rush on the play.

There was no doubt on the next play when Jalen Dalton collapsed the pocket from the interior to get to Winston.

His next throw was a swing pass to Kamara for a short gain. DeMario Davis did a nice job in coverage to chase down Kamara in the flat.

Winston’s final throw of the period was a wide receiver screen to Ty Montgomery.

Team Period #3

Winston opened the third team period with a swing pass to Kamara again.

He went big on his next throw down the sideline to Marquez Callaway. Marshon Lattimore was running step for step and was able to knock the ball away.

Winston closed out the period with a wobbly throw but was still able to connect with Chris Hogan in the cover 2 hole between the corner and the safety.

Team Period #4

Winston’s first pass of the final team period was batted down at the line of scrimmage by Carl Granderson.

He connected again on a strike to Hogan. This time it was in the middle of the field. Hogan appeared to beat Lattimore on the play.

Winston’s final throw was one he’d like to have back. He spotted Kawaan Baker in one-on-one coverage with Ken Crawley on a nine route. Baker never really had any separation, plus Winston didn’t put enough on the pass. It led to Winston’s first interception of camp when Crawley was able to come up with the ball.

Taysom Hill

Final Stats 6/8

Team Period #1

No passes thrown.

Team Period #2

Hill opened up the period with a short curl to Hogan and followed it with a swing pass in the flat to Dwayne Washington.

Hill finished the drill with an option route to Devonta Freeman. Freeman ran a great route to get open against Pete Werner.

Team Period #3

Hill opened the period with a dig to Baker. Baker couldn’t come up with the pass. It may have been a little behind receiver.

His next throw was a solid strike to Ty Montgomery on a comeback route. Hill put good velocity on the pass.

Team Period #4

Hill began the final period with a great connection to Jalen McCleskey. McCleskey ran about 15 yards to angled back five yards on the comeback. Hill placed the ball perfectly for a nice gain.

Hill misfired on his next throw to Montgomery. The ball was overthrown.

He closed out his day with a check down to Washington for a small gain.

Final Analysis

It took him six practices for Winston to throw his first pick. That’s obviously a good sign. Still, the interception was a poor decision and poorly thrown pass.

Hill stayed efficient albeit a little safe with the second team.

