Coast Guard Commander testifies about confusing conditions on day of Lift Boat Disaster

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Coast Guard commander today said when reports first came in of the capsizing of the Seacor Power, a company spokesman told investigators that the lift boat was still docked at Port Fourchon.

The commander described a scene of confusion as a deadly storm rolled through the region on April 13.

He was the man in charge of the 8th Coast Guard District overseeing operations in the New Orleans sector on the afternoon of April 13

As Lieutenant Brandon Critchfield watched a severe storm buffet his downtown office, bedlam was breaking out in the Gulf of Mexico where winds were being clocked at over 90 mph, overturning the Seacor Power lift boat carrying 19 men.

“To say we were trying to sort out the information we have is an understatement,” said Critchfield.

One report concerned a tug taking on water and another case involved a woman in a sinking houseboat. But Below Port Fourchon, they saw an automatic beacon emitting a signal which they identified as belonging to the Seacor Power. The Coast Guard called corporate offices in Houston.

“The person who answered told us that the vessel was still moored that’s for sure… and the watchstander said ‘are you sure?’ and he guaranteed us that it was still moored,” said Critchfield.

Valuable time elapsed before the Coast Guard could confirm that the Seacor Power had capsized, based on a radio report from the nearby lift boat ‘Rockfish’. And the Coast Guard says it got bad information on the severity of the situation.

“We asked how many people on board and they said they were seven souls on board,” said Critchfield.

The Lieutenant said that affected their response because there were actually 19 people on board. He also said getting assets to the area was nearly impossible, because aircraft out of New Orleans and Mobile could not take off in the bad weather.

“I gave Corpus Christi a call,” said Critchfield.

Corpus Christi Coast Guard sector dispatched a twin-engine Coast Guard search plane which was more than an hour and a half out, but the lieutenant says a non-commissioned cutter in the area, then Glenn Harris was also put in service for search and rescue.

Also at the hearing, Coast Guard BM 1 Jessica Gill described responding to the disaster onboard a 45 foot Coast Guard Response boat.

“We knew somebody else was in the water we couldn’t see them and we didn’t have visibility, so we turned around to see if he was behind us because of the seas and as soon as we turned around we caught sight of him,” said Gill.

She also described affecting 5 rescues of crew members clinging to the capsized lift boat, as winds howled, and 10 foot seas, slammed their vessel.

Lt Critchfield said another rescue vessel had to be called off when a crew member fell overboard.

Ultimately 6 people were rescued, 6 others died and 7 others went missing and have never been recovered. The hearings continue for the next two weeks in Houma.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.