Fire at Tigerland bar ruled arson, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge firefighters say a fire at a bar in Tigerland was caused by arson.

Officials say they firefighters found a small outside structure on fire when they arrived at The House on Bob Petit Boulevard at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The structure was a beer cooler that had been converted into an office, firefighters say.

Small fire at the House in Tigerland. (BRFD)

Officials also said crews were able to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to inside the main building. There was no damage inside the building.

No one injuries were reported.

