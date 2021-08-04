BBB Accredited Business
Gonzales Jambalaya Festival canceled due to 4th surge of COVID

Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Executive Committee of the Jambalaya Festival Association announced on Wednesday, August 4, that the 2021 Jambalaya Festival has been canceled.

The festival was scheduled for August 27-29.

Officials said the cancellation is due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

They added plans are in the works to hold the festival during Memorial Day weekend in 2022. The dates would be May 27-29.

