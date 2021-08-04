Gonzales Jambalaya Festival canceled due to 4th surge of COVID

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Executive Committee of the Jambalaya Festival Association announced on Wednesday, August 4, that the 2021 Jambalaya Festival has been canceled.

The festival was scheduled for August 27-29.

Officials said the cancellation is due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

They added plans are in the works to hold the festival during Memorial Day weekend in 2022. The dates would be May 27-29.

