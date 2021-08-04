Inspector General recommends charges against two more Hard Rock Hotel inspectors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has recommended charges be filed against two additional city inspectors who likely did not physically inspect the Hard Rock Hotel construction site before its collapse. The multi-story construction site collapsed in October 2019, killing three workers on the site.

In reports handed over to the District Attorney’s Office, Interim Inspector General Edward Michel recommended charges be sought against Thomas Dwyer and Eric Treadaway for filing or maintaining false public records and malfeasance in office. The Inspector General had already recommended felony charges for former senior city inspector Julie Tweeter for filing or maintaining false records connected to inspections on eight separate dates.

FOX 8′s Inspecting the Inspectors reports in February 2020 were the first to expose the three inspectors signed off on city inspections, but their city vehicles were never at the site on the dates in question. Our investigation analyzed months of data from GPS devices equipped on city vehicles assigned to the inspectors that signed off on work at the Hard Rock Hotel site at 1031 Canal Street.

All three inspectors either retired or resigned from their positions before any disciplinary hearings took place with the city.

The Inspector General’s reports on the three city inspectors has been turned over to District Attorney Jason Williams to decide whether charges should be brought against the three inspectors.

