BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Inspector General recommends charges against two more Hard Rock Hotel inspectors

(WVUE)
By Lee Zurik and Cody Lillich
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has recommended charges be filed against two additional city inspectors who likely did not physically inspect the Hard Rock Hotel construction site before its collapse. The multi-story construction site collapsed in October 2019, killing three workers on the site.

In reports handed over to the District Attorney’s Office, Interim Inspector General Edward Michel recommended charges be sought against Thomas Dwyer and Eric Treadaway for filing or maintaining false public records and malfeasance in office. The Inspector General had already recommended felony charges for former senior city inspector Julie Tweeter for filing or maintaining false records connected to inspections on eight separate dates.

FOX 8′s Inspecting the Inspectors reports in February 2020 were the first to expose the three inspectors signed off on city inspections, but their city vehicles were never at the site on the dates in question. Our investigation analyzed months of data from GPS devices equipped on city vehicles assigned to the inspectors that signed off on work at the Hard Rock Hotel site at 1031 Canal Street.

All three inspectors either retired or resigned from their positions before any disciplinary hearings took place with the city.

The Inspector General’s reports on the three city inspectors has been turned over to District Attorney Jason Williams to decide whether charges should be brought against the three inspectors.

READ THE REPORTS

.
.(WVUE-TV)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
COVID vaccination
CDC: Fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant; infectious disease experts point to variant’s characteristics
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff

Latest News

Zurik: IG recommends felony charge for city inspector who failed to visit Hard Rock site
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
Zurik PPP Business
Zurik PPP Business
According to the report, the 7th District and the 5th District have the highest rate of major...
Which neighborhoods are seeing the most crime in New Orleans?