BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

LSU says ‘no plans to implement any restrictions’ in Tiger Stadium

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger Stadium(Matt Williams/WAFB-T (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sent a letter to season ticket holders to give them a little insight into plans for the upcoming football season and the news was a welcome relief.

“... at this time, there are no plans to implement any restrictions that could impact your game day experience,” the letter read in part.

University officials said they are continuing to consult with campus and state health officials for a normal season inside Tiger Stadium.

They added they will inform ticket holders of any changes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
COVID vaccination
CDC: Fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant; infectious disease experts point to variant’s characteristics
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff

Latest News

Myles Brennan suffers arm injury
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan injures non-throwing arm; tweets after surgery
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during...
AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances
Myles Brennan possesses another year of eligibility.
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffers ‘unfortunate accident’
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the final of the men's pole vault at the...
Former LSU track star Mondo Duplantis wins gold for Sweden at Tokyo Olympics
LSU Football pulls in their first 2023 commit.
WR Omarion Miller becomes the first LSU commit in the class of ‘23