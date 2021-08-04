Man dies from injuries related to Elmwood crash last Friday

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man has died as the result of a crash that occurred last Friday around 6:30 p.m. in Elmwood, said the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that the incident is still under investigation.

On Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian inside a garage on private property in the 600 block of Distributors Row.

The victim was discovered suffering from multiple injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a large transport truck, remained on the scene.

Multiple witnesses and video surveillance indicated that the victim was struck by the vehicle during normal business operations.

No arrests or citations have occurred at this time, however, the investigation remains ongoing.

