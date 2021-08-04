BBB Accredited Business
NASCAR to require masks in enclosed areas going forward

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR is adjusting its health protocols as COVID-19 cases increase across the country.

Beginning with this weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International, all personnel must wear a face mask in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Enclosed areas include haulers and buildings, restrooms, the infield care center, race control and suites.

NASCAR said the update to its protocols was being implemented on the advice of its consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance. Masks will not be required outdoors at NASCAR events, provided individuals refrain from sustained close contact.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted COVID-19 restrictions in mid-June and Watkins Glen International announced three days later that its grandstands would be fully open to spectators for its NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which also includes the ARCA Menards Series on Friday.

Last year’s Cup race at Watkins Glen was switched to the road course at Daytona International Speedway because of COVID-19.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

