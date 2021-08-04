Nearly 2,000 sign petition to rename Lee Circle after La. undergound music icon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City officials in New Orleans have already recommended renaming Lee Circle, but it hasn’t stopped Louisiana underground music faithfuls from starting a petition to throw another name in the hat.

Originally dedicated to Robert E. Lee, the confederate general’s statue was removed from Lee Circle in May of 2017.

As of Wed., Aug. 4, over 1,800 fans have signed a Change.org petition to rename Lee Circle after Hollise Murphy, the crowned “New Orleans metro king” and hardcore music mainstay who died recently at the age of 36.

“Hollise was everything New Orleans strives to be,” organizer Melissa Ryder wrote. “He was the friend you never knew you wanted, but damn, you wanted to keep him.”

Friends and family have also launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses.

“As a human being, you couldn’t meet a nicer one,” Ryder continued. “He treated everyone like lifelong friends from hello, and treated friends like family.”

The Street Renaming Advisory Commission voted to approve a new recommendation for Lee Circle to become Egalite Circle, which is French for equality, in February of this year.

