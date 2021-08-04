BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

NOPD investigating double homicide

(KEYC Photo)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say they are investigating double homicide tonight.

The incident occurred near the intersection of South Dorgenois and Perdido streets.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead on the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people
COVID vaccination
CDC: Fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant; infectious disease experts point to variant’s characteristics
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
‘Use of force’ being investigated in the arrest of Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes, LAPD says
Hundreds of landlords having trouble collecting rent through the pandemic, are moving forward...
‘Another crisis is looming,’ CDC extends eviction moratorium in covid-high areas of country
An unidentifiable African American gets the COVID19 vaccine.
Vaccination rates for African Americans still lag; La. COVID19 task force works to improve the numbers
Vaccine disparities
Vaccine disparities