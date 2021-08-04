NOPD investigating double homicide
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say they are investigating double homicide tonight.
The incident occurred near the intersection of South Dorgenois and Perdido streets.
A man and a woman were pronounced dead on the scene.
No additional information is available at this time.
