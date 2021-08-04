BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans announce Jarron Collins and Mike D’Antoni as hires to join coaching staff

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While much of the current coaching staff is set to return for Willie Green tenure as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, two key figures were announced as additions to the staff today.

Jarron Collins has been hired as an assistant coach and longtime NBA head coach Mike D’Antoni will serve as a “coaching consultant” for New Orleans.

They join assistant coaches Casey Hill, Fred Vinson, and Teresa Weatherspoon, along with player development coaches Corey Brewer, Darnell Lazare and Beno Udrih on Head Coach Willie Green’s staff.

“This is a cohesive group of high-character individuals with diverse backgrounds and skillsets,” said Green. “I’m confident that their coaching and playing experience at the highest professional and collegiate levels, combined with their work ethic and team-focused approach, will help build the foundation we need to be successful.”

Collins begins his first season with the Pelicans after serving the previous seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors. While on Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr’s staff, Collins helped guide Golden State to five consecutive NBA Finals appearances (2014-19) and three NBA Championships (2015, 2017 & 2018). He began his coaching career as a player development coach with the Warriors during the 2014-15 season before getting promoted to assistant coach. Selected by Utah with the 52nd overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, Collins posted career averages of 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 542 regular-season games over 10 seasons with Utah, Phoenix, the L.A. Clippers, and Portland.

D’Antoni joins New Orleans after serving as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season. D’Antoni has compiled a record of 672-527 (.560 winning percentage) over 16 seasons as a head coach with Denver (1998-99), Phoenix (2003-08), New York (2008-12), L.A. Lakers (2012-14) and Houston (2016-20). He has guided his team to the playoffs 10 times, including three Western Conference Finals appearances (Phoenix – 2005 & 2006; Houston – 2018). D’Antoni has earned Coach of the Year honors twice during his career (Phoenix – 2005; Houston – 2018), becoming one of only 10 head coaches in NBA history to be named Coach of the Year multiple times.

