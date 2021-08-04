BBB Accredited Business
Search underway for dock worker who fell into Miss. River

Officials are searching for a 62-year-old man who fell into the Mississippi River in St....
Officials are searching for a 62-year-old man who fell into the Mississippi River in St. Charles Parish.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials are searching for a 62-year-old man who fell into the Mississippi River in St. Charles Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dock worker fell into the river from a dock at Gnots Reserve in St. Rose shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Various privately owned marine fleet companies responded and immediately began searching the area. As of 6 p.m. the man had not been located.

The search and investigation are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Amanda Buchanan of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807.

