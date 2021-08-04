Shelby: Spotty morning rain, drier by afternoon

A nearly-stalled cold front will continue to bring a chance for showers and storms south of the Lake this morning.

The front will get a nudge and drier air will work into the area by afternoon. Slightly lower humidity may be felt Thursday, especially north of the Lake.

Normal August heat and humidity with daily storm chances will return by Friday and the weekend.

There are no tropical systems expected to threaten the Gulf of Mexico this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.