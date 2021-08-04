BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Spotty morning rain, drier by afternoon

By Shelby Latino
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A nearly-stalled cold front will continue to bring a chance for showers and storms south of the Lake this morning.

The front will get a nudge and drier air will work into the area by afternoon. Slightly lower humidity may be felt Thursday, especially north of the Lake.

Normal August heat and humidity with daily storm chances will return by Friday and the weekend.

There are no tropical systems expected to threaten the Gulf of Mexico this week.

