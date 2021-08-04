Two 16-year-old girls killed in St. Tammany Parish car crash

MADISONVILLE (WVUE) -Two teen girls are dead after an overnight car crash in Madisonville, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Two other 16-year-old girls were injured in the crash.

The crash happened on Guste Island Road near Madisonville.

The two other teens, the driver and another occupant were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unclear.



Investigators believe the vehicle went off the road, “impacting two trees, a utility box and two signs.” pic.twitter.com/aNS4Ciba3z — Rilwan Balogun (@RilwanFox8) August 4, 2021

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, members of the STPSO Traffic Division believe the 2019 white Honda civic was traveling southbound on Guste Island Road at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway, impacting two trees, a utility box and two signs.

The vehicle was occupied by what is believed to be four 16-year-old local females.

Two of the girls were pronounced dead on scene.

The female that was believed to be driving at the time and another passenger were transported by medical personnel to a local hospital with injuries.

”My heartfelt prayers go out to all of the families involved,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “While it is always a tragedy when young lives are lost, it is especially challenging to have something like this happen in our community just days away from the start of the new school year. My thoughts are also with the friends of these girls as they return to class mourning two of their classmates.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.