BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Two 16-year-old girls killed in St. Tammany Parish car crash

Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville, La.(WVUE FOX 8)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE (WVUE) -Two teen girls are dead after an overnight car crash in Madisonville, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Two other 16-year-old girls were injured in the crash.

The crash happened on Guste Island Road near Madisonville.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, members of the STPSO Traffic Division believe the 2019 white Honda civic was traveling southbound on Guste Island Road at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway, impacting two trees, a utility box and two signs.

The vehicle was occupied by what is believed to be four 16-year-old local females.

Two of the girls were pronounced dead on scene.

The female that was believed to be driving at the time and another passenger were transported by medical personnel to a local hospital with injuries.

”My heartfelt prayers go out to all of the families involved,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “While it is always a tragedy when young lives are lost, it is especially challenging to have something like this happen in our community just days away from the start of the new school year. My thoughts are also with the friends of these girls as they return to class mourning two of their classmates.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people
COVID vaccination
CDC: Fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant; infectious disease experts point to variant’s characteristics
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff

Latest News

A gun and police tape.
Two teens shot in St. John Parish
The crash remains under investigation.
Man dies from injuries related to Elmwood crash last Friday
Judith Bonner, Sr. Curator, The Historic New Orleans Collection
Exhibit celebrating influential NOLA modernist
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
WATCH: New video of Pelicans player Jaxson Hayes tased by police emerges amid ‘excessive force’ investigation by LAPD
John Healey, Tulane Freeman School of Business
Superdome renaming implications