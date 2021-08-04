BBB Accredited Business
Two people, believed to be juveniles, killed in St. Tammany Parish car crash

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE (WVUE) -Two people, believed to be juveniles, were killed in a car crash just after midnight, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s says.

The crash happened on Guste Island Road near Madisonville.

The vehicle involved was occupied by four individuals at the time of the crash.

Two of those individuals have been pronounced dead, and the remaining were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

All four are believed to be juveniles.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no other information is available at this time.

