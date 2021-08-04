BBB Accredited Business
Two teens shot in St. John Parish

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAPLACE (WVUE) -Two 18-year-old males were shot Tuesday afternoon (Aug 3) in Laplace, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened in the 2700 block of Cambride Drive around 1 p.m.

Police say the victims were taken by personal vehicle to the hospital.

They were then transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans where they are in stable condition.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Ann Taylor of the Criminal Investigations Division at 504-444-4514 or the SJSO TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

