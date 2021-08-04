BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Lower humidity set to move in for a day

A rare, August front is set to clear the area today.
Humidity forecast
Humidity forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s not too often we can say August and front in the same sentence but that’s exactly the way the weather is going for today.

A cool front is currently pushing through the area nudging the rain down to the coast and allowing for lower humidity to filter in from the north. Since that front is slowing to a stall along the coast, we do have a chance for a storm or two to pop on the South Shore. If you are over inland locations, your rain chances are near zero for today.

You won’t really notice a change in the air for today but going into Thursday, that’s when the better feeling air will be most pronounced. It will still be hot as highs surge into the lower 90s but the less humid conditions will make the feels like much more bearable. In fact, early in the morning and in the evening hours...it may actually be pleasant to sit outside.

Don’t get too excited now, the less humid air last for about a day as Friday going into the weekend the humidity will make a return along with afternoon storm chances. Highs stay in the lower 90s over the next several days.

Taking a look out over the tropics we have quite a few waves that are being monitored off the coast of Africa. These of course pose no threat to us in the short-term but it’s that time of year.

