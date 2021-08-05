10,000 marijuana convictions to be pardoned in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Thursday (Aug. 5) voted to end penalties for small amounts of marijuana possession and will pardon roughly 10,000 convictions and pending cases.

Moving forward, anyone who receives a summons for simple possession of marijuana will be immediately forgiven with no additional action necessary.

Nearly 10,000 past convictions and pending cases of simple possession of marijuana will be cleared.

Smoking marijuana is still prohibited in public spaces, but instead of being issued a drug summons, violators of the Smoke-Free Air Act will be ticketed, which is not a drug charge.

The new ordinances go into effect on Sept. 15.

