Aaliyah’s music will finally stream 20 years after her death

20 years after her death, her music will finally be available on streaming platforms.
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WVUE) - The wait is finally over Aaliyah fans who’ve been waiting years to listen to her music on digital streaming platforms.

According to TMZ, Blackground Records -- who owns the late singer’s masters and is rebranding as Blackground Records 2.0 -- it’s partnering with the independent label EMPIRE to bring her songs to streaming services worldwide.

The original Blackground Records was owned by the late singer’s uncle and former manager, Barry Hankerson.

“Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is, and will always be, our focus,” reads the post from the estate’s verified Twitter account.

The Instagram account of Blackground Records 2.0 recently appeared and linked out to the site Aaliyahiscoming.com.

Blackground Records. 2.0 teased the release of the late singer Aaliyah's music
Blackground Records. 2.0 teased the release of the late singer Aaliyah's music(screenshot)

The catalog will be released in chronological order, starting with Aaliyah’s “One in a Million” album on August 20 through vinyl and CD preorders, as well as digital, which are available on Blackground’s website.

In September, the late singer’s self-titled album will be released to streaming, followed by “I Care 4 U” and the “Ultimate Aaliyah” compilation albums in October.

20 years after Aaliyah’s tragic death in a plane crash, her music finally will be available for fans to enjoy.

