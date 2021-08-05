After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #6

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Take One: Run, run, run

Offensively, the Saints spent a lot of time working the run game. In prior practices the vast majority those runs were outside zone/stretch plays.

On Wednesday there was much more diversity to the ground game. The ran zones, tosses, sweeps and dives.

Overall the Saints were effective running the ball for a lot of the day. This should be a strength this season.

Take Two: Winston back with first team

Jameis Winston was back with the first team on Wednesday and had an uneventful day. A full breakdown of he and Taysom Hill’s passes can be seen here.

During a team period, Winston was picked off for the first time all camp. He went to Kawaan Baker on a nine route on the sideline, but Ken Crawley had good coverage. The pass was underthrown and Crawley was able to pick the ball off. It was a throw Winston would like to have back as it was a bad throw and likely a bad decision.

Take Three: Attendance

Ryan Ramczyk did not practice today; James Hurst got the first team reps at right tackle. Malcolm Jenkins and Latavius Murray did not participate as well. It’s unclear if this was a veteran day or injury for those players.

Deonte Harris and Tre’Quan Smith were both out. Sean Payton said it shouldn’t be long for them to return.

DeMario Davis, Cam Jordan and Terron Armstead were back after a veteran day off.

Wil Lutz was back on the field doing work.

Take Four:Top Plays

Payton Turner had a good afternoon would a couple of sacks. His best came when he Calvin Throckmorton straight back into Ian Book right as he threw it and knocked him to the ground.

Jalen Dalton had a sack as well coming from the interior to get to Winston.

Paulson Adebo picked off Book during one-on-ones.

Carl Granderson batted a Winston pass at the line of scrimmage

Take Five: Other Observations

Newly signed Devonta Freeman is getting a lot of work both on the ground and in the passing game. His best play was an option route where he cut inside and caught a pass from Hill for a nice gain.

Lutz went 6/6 on his field goals.

Payton said they will take it slow with Kwon Alexander before he gets on the practice field. He was non-committal on if he thinks he will be ready to start the season.

The team place Keith Washington on reserve/injured.

