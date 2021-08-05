BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #6

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throw during...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throw during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Take One: Run, run, run

Offensively, the Saints spent a lot of time working the run game.  In prior practices the vast majority those runs were outside zone/stretch plays.

On Wednesday there was much more diversity to the ground game. The ran zones, tosses, sweeps and dives.

Overall the Saints were effective running the ball for a lot of the day. This should be a strength this season.

Take Two: Winston back with first team

Jameis Winston was back with the first team on Wednesday and had an uneventful day. A full breakdown of he and Taysom Hill’s passes can be seen here.

During a team period, Winston was picked off for the first time all camp. He went to Kawaan Baker on a nine route on the sideline, but Ken Crawley had good coverage. The pass was underthrown and Crawley was able to pick the ball off. It was a throw Winston would like to have back as it was a bad throw and likely a bad decision.

Take Three: Attendance

Ryan Ramczyk did not practice today; James Hurst got the first team reps at right tackle. Malcolm Jenkins and Latavius Murray did not participate as well. It’s unclear if this was a veteran day or injury for those players.

Deonte Harris and Tre’Quan Smith were both out. Sean Payton said it shouldn’t be long for them to return.

DeMario Davis, Cam Jordan and Terron Armstead were back after a veteran day off.

Wil Lutz was back on the field doing work.

Take Four:Top Plays

Payton Turner had a good afternoon would a couple of sacks. His best came when he Calvin Throckmorton straight back into Ian Book right as he threw it and knocked him to the ground.

Jalen Dalton had a sack as well coming from the interior to get to Winston.

Paulson Adebo picked off Book during one-on-ones.

Carl Granderson batted a Winston pass at the line of scrimmage

Take Five: Other Observations

  • Newly signed Devonta Freeman is getting a lot of work both on the ground and in the passing game. His best play was an option route where he cut inside and caught a pass from Hill for a nice gain.
  • Lutz went 6/6 on his field goals.
  • Payton said they will take it slow with Kwon Alexander before he gets on the practice field. He was non-committal on if he thinks he will be ready to start the season.
  • The team place Keith Washington on reserve/injured.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
COVID vaccination
CDC: Fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant; infectious disease experts point to variant’s characteristics

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throw during...
Charting every Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill pass from Saints practice #6
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton keeps on drills during training camp at the inside...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #5
Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble
Report: Saints sign LB Kwon Alenxander
New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and...
Cam Jordan is ‘super excited’ for Year 11 with the Saints