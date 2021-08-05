BBB Accredited Business
Brother Martin primed for deep playoff run with Garrett Mmahat back as QB1

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last season, the Brother Martin Crusaders went undefeated in the regular season, and just fell short of a state title appearance losing in the state semifinals. With four-year starter Garrett Mmahat under center, the ‘Saders are primed to repeat their success in 2021.

“Always, definitely going into the year we always have a shot. This year more than any other year. Return a lot of guys. But also our new guys are really special. We already have a great connection. We talk about family all the time. That’s what we preach over here. We’re really coming together as a group,” said senior quarterback Garrett Mmahat.

Mmahat possesses one of the best arms in the Catholic League. But his coach also points out he’s dangerous running the rock also.

“How athletic he is with his feet. That makes him such a well-rounded quarterback. He’s a dual-threat guy that can throw. He can all make throws. All his throws are on film which can be seen. But what he does on his feet is very special as well,” said head coach Mark Bonis.

Brother Martin will get tested early in the 2021 season. They open on the road at two-time defending state champ, St. Thomas More.

“We knew scheduling wise we were going to schedule tough opponents. That’s exactly what we did. I really like it because it’s going to challenge us. Make us better for the playoffs. Go into a deep playoff run, and eventually get into the state championship this year,” said Mmahat.

