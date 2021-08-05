BBB Accredited Business
California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long-term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

But the new order issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

California is averaging 18.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people per day. The delta variant is causing most of the new infections.

