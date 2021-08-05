Charting every Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston pass from Saints practice #7

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the third straight day, neither Taysom Hill nor Jameis Winston were overly impressive at practice. After a hot start to camp for both guys, things have cooled off a bit in this competition.

Hill was back with the first team.

Here is a breakdown of each pass thrown:

Hill

Final Stats: 9/13, INT & sack

Team Period #1

Hill had some tough luck to open up practice. He threw a strike to Marquez Callaway on a deep comeback, but Patrick Robinson was able to get a piece of the ball as Callaway was trying to bring it in forcing it to be tipped a few times in the air. DeMario Davis was trailing the play and caught the ball off the bounce for the interception. It was Hill’s first pick of camp.

Team Period #2

Hill opened with a screen to Devonta Freeman that went nowhere thanks to Christian Ringo. Ringo read the screen beautifully and was able to blow it up after Freeman caught it for a loss.

Marcus Davenport tore through James Hurst on the next pass attempt to sack Hill. Davenport met Hill before he was able to finish his drop after faking the handoff. Hill never had a chance on the play.

Hill later closed out the period with a check down to Freeman for a small gain.

Team Period #3

Hill’s best throw of the day came on his first throw in the third team period. Once again, he and Callaway connected on a back shoulder throw. The ball was well-placed and well-timed. Callaway ran a precise route as well.

Hill’s next throw came on 3rd down when he found Callaway again on an out route for a first down.

Later in the period, Hill made a nice read but a bad throw. Kaden Elliss came unblocked on a blitz in his face. Hill tried to drop the ball in to Ty Montgomery on a slot fade. The pass, however, was well overthrown.

His next pass was a wide receiver screen to Deonte Harris. Hill then misfired on crossing route; he may have also been sacked on the play.

Hill was fortunate on his final pass of the period. He went back to Callaway on what looked like a deep out/sail route. The pass was underthrown and C.J. Gardner-Johnson was in position to make the pick. But Callaway did a great job of wrestling the ball away for the catch.

Team Period #4

Hill opened the final team period with another connection to Callaway. This time it was a shallow crossing route. He got the pass off just before Davenport got to him for the sack.

His next pass was a bad misfire when he had Chris Hogan open on a deep route. The pass was underthrown and too far inside and fell incomplete. It would have and should have been a big gain.

Hill went back to Callaway on another cross on his next pass. Then, he closed out his day with a solid throw to Lil’ Jordan Humphrey over the middle on a dig route. Hill did a nice job of climbing the pocket as Davis and Pete Werner came free on the blitz to make the throw.

Winston

Final Stats: 12/16, sack

Team Period #1

No passes thrown.

Team Period #2

Winston’s first pass of the day was short throw to Juwan Johnson in the flat.

He was very fortunate on his next pass. With his receiver running a deep out/sail route, Winston fired a pass but did not see Prince Amukamara underneath. Amukamara was in position for the pick but fortunately Winston’s throw was too high for him to come down with. Later in the period, Freeman connected with Washington on a swing pass.

His final throw of the period was a near disaster and was the type of throw that made him available in the first place. Winston faked the handoff and bootlegged to his left. Instead of hitting Johnson running the out, he attempted to threw underneath back to the middle of the field while moving to his left. His pass was too late and too soft of a throw. Zack Baun broke on the ball and should have picked it off but dropped it.

Team Period #3

Winston opened the period with four straight completions. He began with a throw to Tony Jones, Jr. in the flat. His next connection was to Hogan on an out route to the sideline. One of his best passes of the day came next when he connected with tight end Adam Trautman on a corner route for a big gain. Trautman was wide open on the play.

He finished that session off with another short throw to Jones.

Later in the period, Winston went back to Hogan on a dig route. Hogan was able to make the sliding grab for the first down.

He then went to Freeman on a checkdown. Newly signed Adonis Alexander was there to knocked down Winston’s next pass. He closed out the period with a throw to Freeman in the flat.

Team Period #4

Winston began the final period with a throw to fullback Sutton Smith on the outside. Winston did a nice job of recognizing Smith had no one in coverage on him as he lined up wide.

Baun came free on a blitz to sack Winston on the next play.

Winston then dropped a beauty into Humphrey who was running a slot fade, but Humphrey lost the ball as he fell to the ground.

Winston finished his day with a crosser to TommyLee Lewis.

Final Analysis

For the third straight day the quarterbacks underwhelmed. On Thursday, it looked like it was more of a product of how well the defense played. In particular, the defensive line got the best of the offensive line.

Hill was picked off for the first time this camp and could have been picked off another time, while Winston came dangerously close to two interceptions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.