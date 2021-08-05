COVID cases continue to rise in kids

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ochsner Health System says it treated Covid patients less than one month old.

In an update, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 doctors said the number of kids under 18-years-old testing positive for COVID-19 jumped from 4% percent at the end of June to now 24%.

Dr. Billy Lennarz, the Chair of Pediatrics for Oschner Hospital for Children, stressed while serious illnesses and deaths are still rare, more kids are testing positive and showing symptoms. He said as that number climbs so will the number of those critically affected.

“I do want to point out that children still are very rarely seriously or critically ill critically affected by the virus, but when you have many higher number of them, overall, we’re going to see more of the children who get these rare and serious infections from the COVID virus,” said Lennarz.

Lennarz says a huge reason the numbers are going up for young children is the lack of a vaccine approved for use in kids under 12.

Doctors say the best protection for the youngest population at this point is for those around them to be vaccinated.

He said, “If I were a parent of a 12 to 18-year-old right now and school is about to begin. I would be running, not walking to the closest vaccine station to begin to get my child vaccinated. There’s nothing bad about schools and we’re going to talk about it later, but it does bring a lot of children together, and so we all as health care providers worry about the effects that we will have.”

Doctors also addressed concerns about the connection between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis or other heart issues. They say more and more serious heart complications occur with contracting the virus compared to the mostly mild instances with the vaccine.

Lennarz is encouraged that schools can operate safely with masking and distancing as well as managing outbreaks by staying in class groups.

The Ochsner doctors said it is clear that in-person learning is vital for children’s overall health and with good protocols the benefit of being in the classroom should outweigh the infection risk.

Doctors with Oschner hospital say they are seeing more children test positive for COVID-19 as the more contagious delta variant infections continue to surge.

Lennarz doesn’t believe kids necessarily contract the Delta variant at a higher level than the original strain of COVID, but now make up the most vulnerable population with children under 12 still not vaccinated.

