French Quarter Task Force wait in limbo for funding additional police officers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The French Quarter Task Force continues to wait in limbo and says enough is enough. The group is trying to work with the City on collecting a sales tax that would help additional police officers in the Quarter. As crime continues in the French Quarter, task force members say it is impacting businesses and residents.

Christian Pendleton, chair of the French Quarter Management District (FQMD) says the Task Force has been waiting for 18 months for the City of New Orleans to collect a sales tax which residents voted on in April to add more police officers in the French Quarter. It comes at a time where some worry about violent crime in the Quarter.

“New Orleans just continues to take the French Quarter for granted and it’s mind-boggling,” said Pendleton, who adds it is starting to feel like the group is taking two steps forward and then two steps back when working with the City.

“We have gone out and gotten private funding so we can start putting more post-certified officers on the street while we continue to try to work this out with the city, but what are we all paying taxes for?” he said. “And this isn’t just a French Quarter thing. This is a Lakeview thing. This is a Mid-City thing. This is a New Orleans thing. We’re paying taxes. Rates are not going down. The City is not getting cleaner. It’s not getting safer. It’s not getting repaired. What are we doing here?”

He said the City Council Economic Development District should have passed a resolution to start collecting the quarter-cent sales tax on July 1, but Councilwoman Kristin Palmer deferred it at the request of some of the FQMD board members, and for a few reasons: It was too close to the deadline to alert businesses of the tax changes, those members say it would impact hotel room rates in the Quarter, and the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement between the FQMD, the City and City Council on how the funds will be used was not finalized.

The next time the tax is expected to be collected is October 1.

“Everyone needs to come to the table next week. Not next month. Next week and get this resolved,” said Bob Simms, a member of the French Quarter Task Force and a French Quarter resident. He said October 1 is too late to start collecting the tax, adding the City would already have missed out on near a half-million dollars to spend on additional police officers.

“The task force today is one officer off during the day, two officers at night. With the collection of the tax, that would quadruple to four to five officers at all times,” said Simms.

Pendleton said homelessness continues to grow in the French Quarter, and people are illegally selling alcohol and other merchandise out of their cars. He said it’s not just about combating crime in the French Quarter, but also about enforcing city laws.

“I don’t want somebody’s family worrying about their loved one coming to work at Brennan’s or a bride and groom wondering if they should get married in the French Quarter or not. I don’t want families not coming to celebrate special occasions because they have to consider their safety coming to work,” said Pendleton. “Like this is... it’s so... maddening!”

In a statement from a City Hall spokesperson: “French Quarter residents voted for the FQ EDD sales tax to start on July 1st, but the FQMD asked Councilwoman Palmer to defer levying the tax last month via letter. The Administration cannot officially collect a tax that has not been levied by Councilwoman Palmer and the City Council. We urge the FQMD and Councilwoman Palmer to follow the will of voters and levy the tax that was approved on April 24th. If the FQMD wanted to, it could push for the tax to be levied immediately, and we hope they will.”

