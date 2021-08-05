HAPPENING TODAY: Vaccination events held at Saints’ Training Camp and other sites across Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Fans of the Who Dat Nation planning to attend New Orleans Saints Training Camp today can also join the push to get vaccinated today as the team has partnered with Ocshner to offer the Pfizer shot on site.

The vaccination event is one of many happening all around Jefferson Parish today as officials make the push to fight against COVID-19.

Here’s the full list of vaccination sites around the parish today:

Lakeside Mall (Pfizer and J&J): Every day from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) (Pfizer and J&J): Every day at Baggage Claim Doors 1&2 from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Harold McDonald Sr. Park (Pfizer and J&J): Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday, from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. 900 Drake Ave., Westwego, LA 70094

Ochsner Westbank Medical Office (Pfizer): Thursday, August 5 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 120 Ochsner Blvd., Suite 130, Gretna, LA 70056

Saints Training Camp (Pfizer): Thursday, August 5 and Friday, August 6 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. 5800 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA 70003

Oakwood Center (Pfizer and J&J): Thursday, August 5 - Saturday, August 7 from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. 197 Westbank Expy. Gretna, LA 70053

