Jefferson Parish 8U softball crowned World Series Champs

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The 8 and under softball team from Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation won their World Series game yesterday in Florida.

JPRD posted the win on Facebook with congratulations for the hard-working young ladies and their coaches.

The team was selected from softball teams across the parish.

Jefferson Parish 8U softball World Series champs
