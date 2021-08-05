BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations for third straight day

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's latest surge in coronavirus cases, on...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's latest surge in coronavirus cases, on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the third day in a row, Louisiana has broken the record for COVID-positive patients in hospitals statewide.

In what has been coined the “darkest days of this pandemic,” the state’s department of health reported 2,350 patients in hospitals statewide on Aug. 5, an increase of 103 patients. Over 230 patients have been admitted to hospitals since Aug. 3.

On Aug. 4, 2,247 people were hospitalized, and on Aug. 3 the state reported 2,112. The previous record was 2,069 set on Jan. 7.

“Louisiana is in the throes of a very difficult surge of COVID-19,” Governor John Bel Edwards said after reinstating a mask mandate. “Our healthcare heroes are exhausted and their ability to deliver care is being stretched to the limit. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, and help turn this around. The life you save may be your own.”

“We are no longer giving adequate care to those patients,” Dr. Catherine O’Neal said in a press conference Monday.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

‘These are the darkest days of this pandemic’ Louisiana hospital leaders warn

Gov. Edwards to mandate COVID vaccine for university students and faculty once fully approved by FDA

COVID cases continue to rise in kids

Could comorbidities & medications make some people more susceptible to breakthrough COVID infections?

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people

Latest News

Ochsner holds vaccine & blood drive at Saints training camp
HAPPENING TODAY: Vaccination events held at Saints’ Training Camp and other sites across Jefferson Parish
College vaccine requirement
Gov. Edwards to mandate COVID vaccine for university students and faculty once fully approved by FDA
College vaccine requirement
College vaccine requirement
COVID-19 hospitalizations are surging.
Could comorbidities & medications make some people more susceptible to breakthrough COVID infections?