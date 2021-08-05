BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Shelby: Lower humidity & no rain!

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(weather)
By Shelby Latino
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You’ll notice a different feel in the air this morning! Lower humidity has arrived behind an unusual August cold front, and it is expected to stick around through Friday. In addition to the nicer feeling air, we’ll also stay sunny and mostly dry.

The afternoons will still get warm without rain to cool us down, so plan for highs in the low to mid 90s.

Reality check: it’s August and this won’t last. By the weekend, the humidity will be back in full force along with a daily chance for showers and storms.

As high pressure builds, next week looks to bring some hot days with lower than average rain chances.

There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people

Latest News

Wednesday: David's evening weather forecast
Wednesday: David's evening weather forecast
Rain chances return for the weekend
Low humidity into Friday
David's afternoon weather forecast
David's afternoon weather forecast
Lower humidity on the way
Zack: Wednesday Afternoon Forecast