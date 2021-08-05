Shelby: Lower humidity & no rain!

You’ll notice a different feel in the air this morning! Lower humidity has arrived behind an unusual August cold front, and it is expected to stick around through Friday. In addition to the nicer feeling air, we’ll also stay sunny and mostly dry.

The afternoons will still get warm without rain to cool us down, so plan for highs in the low to mid 90s.

Reality check: it’s August and this won’t last. By the weekend, the humidity will be back in full force along with a daily chance for showers and storms.

As high pressure builds, next week looks to bring some hot days with lower than average rain chances.

There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.