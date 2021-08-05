BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Still hot but a dry heat

Less humid conditions will keep feels like readings below 100 today.
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s here, that good feeling air has arrived around the area but reminder, it’s August, it will still be hot.

Through this afternoon sunny skies will make for a nice but hot day. Actual high temperatures will top out in the lower 90s with feels like readings only being 2-5 degrees hotter than the air temperatures. This is due to that dry air which will stick around for about another 24 hours.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, slowly you will notice the humidity make a return then eventually some pop up storms. I think Saturday may be the best “chance” for rain over the next few as we revert back to typical summer. A look ahead to next week shows a few of those daily storms and a whole lot of heat. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s from this weekend through next week.

All remains quiet in the tropics at least here locally. We are tracking quite a few waves off the coast of Africa but that’s to be expected at this time of year.

Zack: Wednesday Afternoon Forecast