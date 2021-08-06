34-year-old man dead, NOPD seeking person of interest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is seeking assistance in locating Jonathan Petit, who was identified as a person of interest in the investigation of a homicide on July 1, in the 1500 block of Mazant St.

According to police reports, at about midnight, Fifth District officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject having sustained multiple gunshots wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries on July 9.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Alvin Polk.

During the investigation, NOPD developed Petit as a person of interest. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-STOP.

