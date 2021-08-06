BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

34-year-old man dead, NOPD seeking person of interest

NOPD is seeking assistance in locating Jonathan Petit, who was identified as a person of...
NOPD is seeking assistance in locating Jonathan Petit, who was identified as a person of interest in the investigation of a homicide on July 1, in the 1500 block of Mazant St.(NOPD)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is seeking assistance in locating Jonathan Petit, who was identified as a person of interest in the investigation of a homicide on July 1, in the 1500 block of Mazant St.

According to police reports, at about midnight, Fifth District officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject having sustained multiple gunshots wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries on July 9.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Alvin Polk.

During the investigation, NOPD developed Petit as a person of interest. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-STOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff

Latest News

A driver sped from the scene of one crash before striking a culvert and flipping his vehicle,...
Driver fleeing crash strikes culvert, flips vehicle
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had a solid practice on Friday. (AP Photo/Derick...
Charting every Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill pass from Saints practice #8
A man is wanted for shooting a woman in her vehicle while waiting to pick up her kids from...
Grandmother shot while picking up grandkids from school
LSU will not cancel any classes despite the LSU Tigers playing in the College Football Playoff...
LSU faculty to administration: ‘Let us teach remotely’