Casey Avrad takes over as QB1 at Rummel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chase Fourcade, Chandler Fields, Kyle Wickersham. The Rummel quarterback fraternity is a strong one. Now, Jesuit transfer Casey Avrad is next man up at QB1.

“I transferred in, and I had to wait for a year behind Wickersham. Obviously he’s a great guy. Finally, I was taking my backup reps and stuff with the scout team. It’s finally great to get with the 1′s and work,” said junior Casey Avrad.

“It’s always an important position. No matter what school it is. It’s the most important position on the team at all levels. It’s definitely important. There’s a lot that comes with quarterback, and it’s more than just throwing the football, understanding coverages, and things like that. It’s early, but I know he can do it. Just got to keep working on it, and get better throughout this camp,” said head coach Nick Monica.

Joe Chango will now run the offense, and he’s tasked with getting Avrad up to speed with the regular season less than a month away.

“I think one of the positives is we’re switching offenses. No matter the who quarterback was it was going to be a new offense to him. It actually works out pretty good I think. It’s not somebody that’s been running a different offense. He doesn’t have to learn a new offense. this is something that’s the first time for him, and the first time for all quarterbacks,” said Monica.

Avrad will get tested early in the 2021 season. Rummel opens up with Division II power, U-High.

