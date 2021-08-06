BBB Accredited Business
Coast Guard suspends search for dock worker who fell into Miss. River

Officials are searching for a 62-year-old man who fell into the Mississippi River in St....
Officials are searching for a 62-year-old man who fell into the Mississippi River in St. Charles Parish.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials have suspended the search for a 62-year-old man who fell into the Mississippi River in St. Charles Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dock worker fell into the river from a dock at Gnots Reserve in St. Rose shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 4. The man reportedly lost his balance reaching for an object and fell in the water.

The Coast Guard searched for a total of 36 hours over 26 square nautical miles on the Mississippi River but were unable to locate the man.

“Our Coast Guard assets alongside our partners searched the entirety of the incident location, however, we were unable to relocate him,” said Cmdr. Roberto Trevino, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans.

The river has been reopened to all traffic.

Various privately owned marine fleet companies responded and immediately began searching the area. Multiple good Samaritan vessels are assisting in the search.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans joined the search and closed the Lower Mississippi River from mile marker 116 to mile marker 120.

