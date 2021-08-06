Crowd protests mask mandate at Thursday night school board meeting in St. Tammany

BBB Accredited Business
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A large number of frustrated parents showed up Thursday night at the St. Tammany Parish School Board meeting to voice their concern with the current mask mandate.

Superintendent Frank Jabbia explained to parents that many other mitigations have been dropped but the school system still faces the threat of rising covid cases among children.

“Why won’t you do that?” one parent asked. “Why won’t you as school board members allow us to have an option.”

” I was just on a call yesterday with the St. Tammany Parish Health System and Ochsner and asked Dr. Rydel and experts on that call, ‘can you please fill me in on what they’re seeing in our hospitals locally?’” Jabbia said. “St. Tammany, not statewide, not national wide, what we’re seeing in St. Tammany... and here is what Dr. Rydel told me. He said original covid school-aged children tested at a four percent positivity rate. Now with the delta variant, the children they’re seeing, school-aged children, are testing at a 28 percent positivity rate.”

Many parents protested outside of the meeting and became very frustrated that they were not allowed inside.

Superintendent Jabbia also told parents that masks will not be required while students are outside.

