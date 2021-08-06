Driver fleeing crash strikes culvert, flips vehicle

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell man is facing hit-and-run charges after allegedly fleeing from one crash and causing a second.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Deputies say the first crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 190. Two vehicles were on the side of the road near Louis Prima Drive. Deputies say one of the people “appeared to be irate.”

As deputies pulled up to assist, one of the vehicles drove off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle ultimately crashed into a culvert and flipped near the end of Crestwood Boulevard.

The driver, identified as Griffin Batiste, was extricated and transported to a local hospital.

Batiste is facing hit-and-run, aggravated flight, obstruction of a roadway, and reckless operation charges. Deputies say additional charges are possible.

