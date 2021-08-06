BBB Accredited Business
Grandmother shot while picking up grandkids from school

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a woman was shot while picking up her grandkids from school in Houma.

According to the Houma Police Department, a 60-year-old woman was picking up her grandkid(s) from the St. Francis de Sales school in the 600 block of Grinage St. when she was approached by a man who shot her in the lower torso before running away.

Police say the woman was sitting in her vehicle when the man opened the door and attempted to take some of her things.

The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Chief Dana Coleman says she was in stable condition and transported to a second hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. The identity of the suspect is unkonwn at this time. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

A surveillance video captured the suspect running away from the scene with a weapon in hand.

One person is in custody, but Chief Coleman says it is unknown if they are linked to the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

