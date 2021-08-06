BBB Accredited Business
Humidity returns this week

A few afternoon storms possible
A few storms are possible
A few storms are possible(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a break from the summer muggies they are back this weekend and here to stay for the foreseeable future. There will also be a return of spotty storms mainly midday and into the afternoon hours.

Next week shows very little change with plenty of heat and humidity and a daily chance for a few showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. The heat index may get as hot as 105 at times.

There are several tropical waves over the Eastern Atlantic but there are no threats over the next five days for the Gulf of Mexico.

Friday: Zack's afternoon weather forecast
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Aug. 6
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Summer heat, humidity rolls in for the weekend
Morning weather update for Mon., Aug. 6 at 6 a.m.