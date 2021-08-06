Humidity returns this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a break from the summer muggies they are back this weekend and here to stay for the foreseeable future. There will also be a return of spotty storms mainly midday and into the afternoon hours.

Next week shows very little change with plenty of heat and humidity and a daily chance for a few showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. The heat index may get as hot as 105 at times.

There are several tropical waves over the Eastern Atlantic but there are no threats over the next five days for the Gulf of Mexico.

