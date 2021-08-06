Independence man sentenced for 20 counts of child porn possesion

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - After previously pleading no contest to 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 years of age, Brad Phillips appeared before Judge William Dykes for sentencing Wednesday afternoon, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said.

Prior to imposing the sentence, the defense counsel moved for a continuance on sentencing measures; however, Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio represented the State of Louisiana as he argued for the defendant to be remanded into custody as there is no legal grounds or reason for a continuance.

Judge William Dykes ordered Phillips to serve 10 years at hard labor with the department of corrections. Phillips was ordered to register as a sex offender.

