BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Independence man sentenced for 20 counts of child porn possesion

After previously pleading no contest to 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13...
After previously pleading no contest to 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 years of age, Brad Phillips appeared before Judge William Dykes for sentencing Wednesday afternoon, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said.(TPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - After previously pleading no contest to 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 years of age, Brad Phillips appeared before Judge William Dykes for sentencing Wednesday afternoon, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said.

Prior to imposing the sentence, the defense counsel moved for a continuance on sentencing measures; however, Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio represented the State of Louisiana as he argued for the defendant to be remanded into custody as there is no legal grounds or reason for a continuance.

Judge William Dykes ordered Phillips to serve 10 years at hard labor with the department of corrections. Phillips was ordered to register as a sex offender.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff

Latest News

Shawn Moses Anglim, the pastor of First Grace United Methodist Church, located at 3401 Canal...
‘Pro-vaccination’ sign at Mid-City church vandalized with reference to ‘mark of the beast’ Bible verse
Officials are searching for a 62-year-old man who fell into the Mississippi River in St....
Coast Guard suspends search for dock worker who fell into Miss. River
Corey Miller, also known as C-Murder, has begun a hunger strike at Elayn Hunt Correctional...
Lawyers investigating C-Murder’s accusations of neglect at Louisiana prison
Tracking the Science
Tracking the Science