Man killed in Marrero Thursday night, sheriff says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

Deputies responded to reports of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Avery Drive.

On the scene, a man was pronounced dead after suffering from gunshot wounds.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

