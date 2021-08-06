‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated;’ La. hospitalizations reach all-time high... again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The level of concern for hospital leaders continues to rise.

“It is absolutely reaching a critical situation. We are looking at other ways to open up bed capacity beyond our normal beds,” says President & CEO of Ochsner, Warner Thomas. “This is going to keep escalating. We think it will escalate in the next seven weeks.”

Across the Ochsner system, more than 930 COVID patients are hospitalized as of Aug. 6, an increase of more than 40 patients overnight. In the LCMC system, 175 patients are now in the hospital.

“In this fourth Delta wave, our hospitalization numbers for all six facilities have far exceeded the number from previous surges,” says AVP, Clinical and Operational Excellence LCMC Health, Allison Guste.

Allison Guste with LCMC says the average age of a hospitalized patient is 49 years old. Right now, Ochsner says it has 7 COVID patients in it’s pediatric unit.

At Children’s hospital, there are 13 children hospitalized. Six of them are under the age of two.

“This disease is attacking children across the full age spectrum. Of all the patients over the age of 12, that are eligible for the vaccine, none of them have been vaccinated,” says Governor Edwards.

Ochsner says of the 26,264 COVID tests administered since Aug. 1, more than 20% were positive.

LCMC says its positivity rate in Orleans and Jefferson Parish is well over 10%.

“Early detection and early isolation is the best way to prevent the spread if you do have COVID,” says Guste.

In both hospital systems, 90% of the COVID patients are unvaccinated. Doctors say most vaccinated hospitalized patients have underlying conditions.

“Some have immunosuppressant patients, very elderly patients, who may have some co-morbid conditions that make them more susceptible to infections in the first place,” says Guste.

“This has evolved to be the pandemic of the unvaccinated,” says Thomas.

