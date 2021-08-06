‘Pro-vaccination’ sign at Mid-City church vandalized with reference to ‘mark of the beast’ Bible verse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Mid-City church’s changeable letterboard sign was found vandalized this morning, presumably because of its “pro-vaccination” message.

Shawn Moses Anglim, the pastor of First Grace United Methodist Church, located at 3401 Canal St., found the sign defaced this morning and shared what vandals had done on social media.

The message on the sign read, “Love thy neighbor. Get vaccinated.

Vandals spraypainted over the message encouraging vaccination and painted “Faith over fear” on the pathway in front of the church’s doors and on the sign they painted “Revelations 13:17″.

The Bible verse being referenced is quoted as, “And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

Most biblical scholars understand the “mark of the beast” as a reference to the Antichrist and the purpose of the mark is to identify followers of the Antichrist.

“There is a lot of anger out there,” Anglim said in reference to the vandalism. “We need to be praying for each other.”

Anglim also said that the congregation will begin cleaning up the site today at noon and that volunteers are welcome.

