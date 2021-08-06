Shelby: One more “nice-for-August” day!

Lower humidity can be enjoyed again this morning, but as the winds shift, expect a return of the muggies for the weekend.

At least for your Friday, expect highs in the low 90s and mostly dry skies.

For the weekend, the humidity will be back in full force along with a daily chance for showers and storms.

As high pressure builds, next week looks to bring some hot days with just spotty rain chances.

There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.