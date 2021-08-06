BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: One more “nice-for-August” day!

Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(weather)
By Shelby Latino
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lower humidity can be enjoyed again this morning, but as the winds shift, expect a return of the muggies for the weekend.

At least for your Friday, expect highs in the low 90s and mostly dry skies.

For the weekend, the humidity will be back in full force along with a daily chance for showers and storms.

As high pressure builds, next week looks to bring some hot days with just spotty rain chances.

There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico into the weekend.

