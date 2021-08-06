Woman shot and killed in New Orleans East, NOPD says
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a homicide by shooting that occurred around the intersection of Dwyer and Wilson Ave.
The NOPD says that initial reports indicate that a woman was found shot to death on the scene.
No further details are known at this time.
