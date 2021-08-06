BBB Accredited Business
Woman shot and killed in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Police Tape Line
Police Tape Line(Credit: KALB)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a homicide by shooting that occurred around the intersection of Dwyer and Wilson Ave.

The NOPD says that initial reports indicate that a woman was found shot to death on the scene.

No further details are known at this time.

