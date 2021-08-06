Woman shot and killed in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a homicide by shooting that occurred around the intersection of Dwyer and Wilson Ave.

The NOPD says that initial reports indicate that a woman was found shot to death on the scene.

No further details are known at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.